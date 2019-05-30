Heat rebuilds over the weekend

A cold front is bringing in a brief break in the heat and humidity that we've seen for the last week or so. Temperatures will stay below 90 through Friday. Over the weekend expect more hot and increasingly humid weather, but only limited rainfall. Temperatures will fall again later next week as rain chances pick up again.
Skies will be mostly clear this evening. Some clouds may come back in late. Temperatures will drop back into the mid to upper 60s. We’ll see partly cloudy skies tomorrow with lower humidity. Afternoon temperatures will reach the upper 80s.
The heat builds back in this weekend. Afternoon highs will climb back into the low 90s with increasing humidity. Rain chances look slim with only a very few isolated showers or storms expected.
Showers and storms may increase on Monday, but widespread rain is not expected. Rain will be more isolated in coverage for Tuesday and Wednesday. We’ll stay hot and humid the first half of the week with temperatures in the low 90s for highs and overnight lows in the low 70s.
Rain and storm chances look like they’ll pick up again later next week. Temperatures will come down as a result dropping back into the 80s for highs.
Have a great night!
KSLA First Alert Chief Meteorologist Jeff Castle
