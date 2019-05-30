The Good Stuff: Reuniting with our ‘Good Stuff’ friends

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On this week’s special edition of The Good Stuff, we catch up with a number of our friends we’ve met along the way.
Last August, I met 99 year old Lucille Collins. She has lived in Shreveport's Anderson Island almost longer than anyone else. Our initial chat about her being honored with the yard of the month, turned into a history lesson about her life, her green thumb and the passing of the love of her life, Robert.
"I just try to take care of my little area," humbly remarked Lucille, who was also tempted to run across the street and trim her neighbors wildly growing hedges.
Well, guess who turned 100 earlier this month? Miss Lucille.
And as a special birthday present, her son John took her to do her number one favorite thing, fishing. But this trip was the Louisiana gulf coast where he reports they caught 107 fish on their recent gulf outing.
"It's pretty special to do that at her age," says John Collins.
I first met Vona Weiss of Shreveport back in February, shortly after I learned she had raised nearly $60,000 for the National Brain Tumor Society and an upcoming to end brain tumors on the west coast.
"I'm very impressed with what my mom has put together," said her 30-year-old son Ethan, diagnosed with brain cancer while living in California with his wife and child.
By the time the walk took place this past May 5th, Vona had raised over $84,000.
Vona says she's working with the National Brain Tumor Society to begin a walk here in Louisiana, in Shreveport, by the fall of 2020.
Don Harper with Sleep in Heavenly Peace of Bossier Parish quickly realized the need to build beds for children left sleeping on floors and couches, may be an never-ending quest.
"There are 26,000 children in Bossier Parish Schools and 2,000 of them have a sleeping issue," Don discovered not long after establishing a chapter of this national non-profit in Bossier City.
Since our story on his organization first aired in February, volunteers have conducted numerous bed builds. And just two weeks ago, a local church donated $20,000 to help their ever-growing cause.
His organization is hosting a public bed build on June 15 at First Bossier Church in Bossier City. It's part of the group's Bunks Across America build day. You can register to volunteer on Sleep in Heavenly Peace's Facebook page.
Twins, Brently and Bailey Miller, won over hearts, not only in Florien, but with our viewers earlier this spring.
Brently was diagnosed with cerebral palsy at birth, but it didn't prevent him from living out his young dreams, just like all other teens his age, including his dream to one day run out on the court with the Florien Blackcat boys basketball team.
"When he was on the floor with Bailey, watching them play together, it made me think what it would have been like to see the boys play basketball together," said Brently and Bailey's mother Melanie Miller.
Brently not only got to play in back-to-back games with the Blackcats, but scored in both games.
"For any other kid with a disability, don't stop working hard and keep pushing every day," encouraged Brently.
It's off to college for both boys.
Bailey is entering the medical field and Brently is pursuing a degree in business.
