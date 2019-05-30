Desoto Parish library summer reading program schedule announced

By Felicia Michelle | May 30, 2019 at 5:08 PM CDT - Updated May 30 at 5:08 PM

DESOTO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The Stonewall Library’s Summer Reading program has announced their full list of events.

The events are free to the public to participate, check out the complete list below:

  • March 31: Movies with never ending popcorn!
  • June 4: Man on the Moon- necklace making
  • June 5: Jamboree will be here- hear story, move and play
  • June 6: Let’s Cook! - Hands on fun
  • June 7: Movies with never ending popcorn!
  • June 11: Music Jam-Dillion & Dakota will perform
  • June 12: I Love Pets- Meet the critters and learn responsible pet ownership!
  • June 13: Learn about Space Flight from Barksdale Historian Jack Crumbliss
  • June 18: Bricks for Kids- 100 pounds of LEGOs, create your own!
  • June 19: Tractor & Hay- Story by local author Robert Rives & photos on a tractor
  • June 20: Gus Salley- Exhibits fencing
  • June 21: Movies with never ending popcorn!
  • June 25: Finale with awards and goodies!

For more information, visit their website or call librarian Cookie Cole 318-925-9191.

