Cold front moves through today

A cold front moving through the ArkLaTex today will bring more scattered showers and storms along with slightly cooler temperatures falling back into the 80s across the area. The break in the heat is brief…90s will be back by the weekend. After today rain looks limited with mainly isolated pop-up afternoon showers or storms through early next week.
Expect showers and storms near and north of I-20 this morning. By afternoon the rain chances will settle across the southern ArkLaTex. We’ll be partly cloudy with afternoon temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. Expect a mostly clear sky tonight with less humidity. Lows will be in the mid to upper 60s. Friday is looking dry for most with some sunshine and afternoon temperatures in the upper 80s.
The heat builds back in for the weekend. We’ll see temperatures in the low 90s for highs with humidity returning as well. A few isolated afternoon showers or storms can’t be ruled out, but widespread rain is not expected.
Little change is expected for the first half of next week. We’ll stay hot with highs in the 90s and low in the 70s. A few showers or storms could pop up in the afternoon heat just about any day.
