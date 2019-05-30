Caddo Schools Superintendent: City responsible for $75,000 crossing guard bill

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - It all involves a 30 year financial arrangement, with no legally binding contract, in which the Shreveport Police Department had been paying almost the entire cost of school crossing guards — until now.
Caddo Schools Superintendent Dr. Lamar Goree called a news conference on Wednesday, the morning after the Shreveport City Council voted to lower their school crossing guard funding.
Dr Goree pushed back against the notion of changing the crossing guard funding formula, for a number of reasons.
"We do not see it as our responsibility to provide for coverage and safety when we're dealing with public streets."
Every year, for the past 30 years, the Shreveport Police Department pays more than $270,000 for 92 part-time crossing guards at 81 intersections.
Meanwhile, the Caddo Parish School District pays $12,500 a year.
So with a tight city budget the council voted 6-to-1 for the district to start paying $75,000 more.
But Dr. Goree dismissed the council-approved ordinance as misguided.
"That's not a function of public education. But we see that as a public safety issue."
Dr. Goree explained the district has neither the legal jurisdiction for control of the intersections, nor the proper funding to implement what the district is now calling an unfunded mandate.
Dr. Goree also wanted to make one point very clear: Despite recent public comments and media reports to the contrary, Goree said neither he nor the district ever got an official heads up to go to a city council meeting.
However, Shreveport City Councilman Grayson Boucher countered there was plenty of unofficial dialogue and the idea was by no means a secret.
"We have a public agenda," Boucher said. "We know that this has been out here for over a month. We've been discussing it for over a month. And conversations I've had with Chief Raymond, actually the school board knew this was going on a year ago."
Caddo's School Board President, Mary Trammel, told us she's confident a compromise can be worked out.
"I'm certain we will because it's about the children. The safety of the children."
School board member Lloyd Thompson agreed.
"And to hear this was really disheartening to me that they didn't think enough about our babies in the lower-income communities that really needs this crossing guard."
Dr. Goree concluded that he expects both sides to begin talking in the coming weeks. As for Boucher, he added that the number of school crossing guards may need to be readjusted.
He explained that's because there are fewer people living in Shreveport than 30 years ago, with fewer students attending Caddo Parish Schools.
Boucher said that could likely translate into the need for fewer crossing guards moving forward.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.