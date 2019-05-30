Caddo parish to hold online property auction

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office will host its annual tax sale online at CivicSource.com on Tuesday, June 4.
The online auction begins at 8 a.m. and will end at 8 p.m., subject to a sliding close. The sale is open to the public, registration is free.
According to officials, over 1700 properties will be up for auction. Property costs range from $291 to $96,027.
The auction prices are fixed at tax, interest, costs and other impositions due. Instead of competitive bidding ownership interest in property will be bid down.
For a complete list of properties included in the 2019 sale click here.
