From amphisbaena to zugzwang, here are some of the words spellers faced

Caddo Middle Magnet’s Cal Alexander survives 6 rounds in spelling bee
These 16 will compete May 30 at 7:30 p.m. CDT. [Source: Scripps National Spelling Bee]
By Curtis Heyen | May 30, 2019 at 4:48 PM CDT - Updated May 30 at 5:46 PM

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KSLA) - A Shreveport student spelled his way through six rounds before being eliminated from the 2019 Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C.

Speller 194, Cal Alexander, from Shreveport, Louisiana. His sponsor is Louisiana State University - Shreveport.

Caddo Middle Magnet’s Cal Alexander “... represented Caddo and Louisiana well - making it to the top 34 out of 565 spellers from across the nation,” Caddo School District reports.

This was Alexander’s final year of eligibility to compete in the spelling bee.

“I am a little disappointed ... but I am happy with how far I have gotten,” he said afterward, and later added: “Taking part in the competition was just a great time in my life.”

The competition began with more than 11 million students competing in their schools’ spelling bees.

That field was narrowed to the 565 competitors from around the world.

They started the on-stage preliminaries of the national spelling bee Tuesday.

Next, the remaining 16 spellers will compete live on ESPN starting today at 7:30 p.m. CDT.

That does it for Round 8 and for the early session! The Sweet 16 remain and they will battle the dictionary starting tonight at 8:30pm EDT live on ESPN! Don't miss a word!

Alexander was Speller 194.

Also representing North Louisiana at the national spelling bee was Speller 126, who was Devika Dua, a student at Cedar Creek School in Ruston, and Speller 135, Bre’Ann Washington, a student in Monroe.

Speller 126, Devika Dua from Ruston, Louisiana, correctly spelled "synusia."

Longtime Bee staffer Malorie (Bridget's sister) escorts Speller 135, Bre'Ann Washington from Monroe, Louisiana, to the sofa. Bre'Ann spelled correctly in Round 2, but misspelled "salvageable" in Round 3.

Now, get your dictionaries and browser search bars ready.

Following are some of the words spellers have faced at this year’s national spelling bee.

Even spell check questions some of them.

  • Amphisbaena
  • Asphodel
  • Belzebuth
  • Butyraldehyde
  • Castaneous
  • Cerium
  • Chorea
  • Coelogyne
  • Compurgator
  • Diallage
  • Eloge
  • Empyreumatic
  • Firkin
  • Imbrex
  • Kahili
  • Kneippism
  • Lambrequin
  • Liederkranz
  • Longueur
  • Maxixe
  • Parergal
  • Periphyton
  • Propositus
  • Ptarmic
  • Synusia
  • Teledu
  • Thelytokous
  • Vibratiuncle
  • Weltschmerz
  • Whinyard
  • Xystus
  • Yertchuk
  • Yiddishkeit
  • Zugzwang

Go ahead, look them up. You might be able to use one or more the next time you play Words with Friends or Scrabble.

