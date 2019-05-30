Bossier Sheriffs Office hosts annual “Cuffs & Hoses” blood drive Thursday

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) -Earlier this week LifeShare issued an emergency appeal as they revealed their blood supply is desperately low.
While many turned out to help, LifeShare says the donations still weren’t enough for them to completely fulfill requests for hospitals in Shreveport.
LifeShare says they currently only have a 12-hour supply of O positive blood which is commonly used for transfusions.
The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office is working to help though. Thursday the sheriff’s office will be hosting their annual “Cuffs & Hoses” blood drive at their substation on 2510 Viking Drive in Bossier City.
The blood drive will begin at 10 a.m. and last until 2 p.m.
“Really the whole community can come out and give,” said Lt. Bill Davis. “This is really, truly the gift of life.”
Davis says they are encouraging law enforcement, firefighters and everyone from the community to come out and donate. Those who donate will be given a special promotional t-shirt as well.
Their goal this year is 20 donations, but they are hoping to surpass that number like they’ve done in the past.
Donors have to be 16 years of age or older, in good health, and meet height, weight and donor eligibility requirements.
Those wanting to donate should also drink plenty of fluids and have a good meal before they donate.
If you want to schedule an appointment to donate, click HERE.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.