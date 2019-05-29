Who’s hiring across the ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - If you’re looking for a job across the ArkLaTex, here’s a list of who’s hiring as of Wednesday, May 29:
Upcoming Job Fairs:
- Elite Concierge Care - Hosting a healthcare job fair May 30 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Remington College located at 2106 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Shreveport. Hiring MA’s, LPN’s and RN’s. (In-Home Concierge Services, Concierge Managers) Bring a copy of your resume.
- Caddo Parish School Board - Hosting a job fair for Bus Drivers and Substitute Bus Attendants. Tuesday, June 6 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Wanda L. Gunn Professional Development Center, 3908 Joplin in Shreveport. Interested applicants will be interviewed on the spot.
- Comcast - Hiring full-time Retail Sales Consultants in Shreveport. Apply here.
- Texana Bank - Hiring part-time Tellers in Texarkana, TX. Apply here.
- Kroger - Hiring Retail Clerks in Marshall, TX. Apply here.
- Sam’s Club - Hiring full-time Merchandise/Stocking Associates and Customer Service Associates in Shreveport (Springlake-University Terrace area). Apply here.
- Sam’s Club - Hiring Fresh Food Associates, Grocery Sales Associates, Merchandise/Stocking Associates, Member Support in Texarkana, TX. Apply here.
- Boomtown Casino Hotel - Hiring Front Desk Clerks in Bossier City. Apply here.
- Siegel Select Bossier City - Hiring Housekeepers. Apply in person.
- Verizon -Hiring Retail Representatives in Texarkana, TX. Apply here.
- Eldorado Resort and Casino Shreveport - Hiring Front Desk Clerks. Apply here.
- Army and Air Force Exchange Service (AAFES) - Hiring Custodial Workers. $9.11 - $10.63 an hour - Part-time. Apply here.
- Johnny’s Pizza - Hiring for all positions. Located 8714 Youree Dr. Ste C, Shreveport. Apply in person.
- The Remington Suite Hotel & Spa - Hiring part-time Night Auditor. Located at 220 Travis Street. Apply in person.
- Daryl Flood, Inc. - Hiring Warehouse Workers. High school diploma, GED, or equivalent required. Must have a valid driver’s license. Apply here.
- IHOP - Hiring Hosts/Hostesses located at 1989 Airline Drive Bossier City. You will be responsible for greeting guests and seating them promptly. Apply in person.
- Boomtown Casino Hotel - Hiring part-time Beverage Servers. Located in Bossier City. Apply here.
- Best Buy - Hiring Mobile Sales Consultants in Bossier City. Apply here.
- Lids - Hiring part-time Sales Help. Located at Pierre Bossier in Bossier City. Apply here.
- O’Reilly Auto Parts - Hiring Retail Merchandise Stockers. Located at 200 Benton Road, Bossier City. Apply here.
- Victoria Secrets - Hiring Seasonal Associates at Pierre Bossier. Apply here.
- Verizon - Hiring part-time Retail Sales Representatives. Located in Bossier City. Apply here.
- Charming Charlie on the Boardwalk - Looking for fashion-minded people to join their team on the . Employees enjoy a 40% discount on merchandise. Apply here.
- Brentwood Hospital – Hiring various positions including: Psychiatrists, Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioners, RNs, LPNs, & CNAs. You can search for positions and apply here.
- The City of Texarkana, Texas - Hiring Account Techs, Accounts Payable/Revenue, Firefighters, Laborer (Parks & Recreation), Laborer (Street Department), Police Officers, Public Safety 911 Call Taker and Public Safety Dispatcher. Apply here.
- Whole Foods Market - Hiring Baristas. Located at 1380 E. 70th St., in Shreveport, LA. Apply here.
- Splash Kingdom - Hiring Water Safety, Guest Services, Food Services, Park Services, and Security. Located at 7670 W. 70th Street, Shreveport. Apply here.
- Zaxby’s - Hiring cooks and cashiers on N. Market Street in Shreveport. Apply inside the restaurant between 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
- JDW Construction - Looking for candidates with at least a CDL license. The driver would only be driving locally. Contact (318) 687-2906. Please note: This job is very physically demanding, and is not just a driving job only. It requires digging/pulling hoses. Apply here.
Work-at-Home Jobs:
- Concentrix - Hiring Customer Sales and Service Representatives. Responsibilities include:Handling inbound calls to provide customers with product information and assist them with placing orders. Apply here.
- OkCupid - Looking for an experienced moderator to join our diverse moderation team in a work from home position. This position is a temporary contract for 3 months, with the possibility of joining us full-time afterwards. Apply here.
- KellyConnect - Tech Support Advisers for Its Virtual Call Center. Tier 1 Advisors: $13.00-$15.00/hour
- TTEC - Looking for a Customer Service Rep Who Speaks English and Spanish. Apply here. Find out what equipment you’ll need here.
- Coffee Meets Bagel - Looking for a Social Media Copywriter. Apply here.
- U-Haul is Hiring Remote Customer Service Agents (Benefits Included)Find out what applicants must have here. Apply here.
- Asurion - Hiring several full-time customer service reps to field insurance claims for lost, stolen or damaged electronics. Apply here. (keep checking if you see that the job is unavailable) Positions are open to English-speaking and bilingual (English-Spanish) applicants. Hourly rates for work-from-home jobs start at $11 an hour. Customer service reps are eligible for a benefits package that includes health, dental and vision insurance, as well as a 401(k) retirement plan.
- Christus Health Shreveport-Bossier - Hiring various positions including: LPN, Occupational Therapist, Unit Secretary, Respiratory Therapist and more. Apply here.
- Ochsner Health System - Hiring various positions including: Student Workers PRN, Anesthesia Technician, CRNA, Nurse Practitioner, Physician Assistants, Medical Assistants, Social Worker, Registered Nurses and more. Apply here.
- UPS - Hiring Package Handlers in Texarkana, AR. Apply here.
- Verizon - Hiring Retail Sales Representatives in Texarkana, TX. Apply here.
- Coca Cola - Hiring Order Builders (loaders) in Texarkana, TX. Apply here.
- Progressive Bank - Hiring full-time & part-time Tellers in Bossier City. Apply here.
- Regions Bank - Hiring Financial Relationship Specialists and Mortgage Loan Originators in Shreveport, LA. Apply here.
- East Texas Professional Credit Union - Hiring Tellers in Longview, TX. Apply here.
- Caddo Parish School Board - Hiring various positions. View those opportunities here.
- DiamondJacks Casino - Now accepting applications at the HR Office Mon-Wed from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. For various positions including: Security Officers, Grounds Person, Room Attendants, Bell Person, Valet Attendants, Line Cook and Slot Technicians. Apply here or in person.
