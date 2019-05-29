Two-year-old girl killed, two others injured while crossing the street to buy shoes

JACKSONVILLE, TEXAS (KLTV) - Family friends have identified a two-year-old girl who was killed after being struck by a vehicle on Saturday night.
The little girl is identified as Jocelyn Castillo Hernandez. According to police, the two-year-old and two other people were walking across North Jackson Street (Highway 69) when they were struck by a vehicle.
On Tuesday evening, paint markings on the highway served as painful reminders of the awful tragedy that happened here.
Up the street, Laura Harkins says she was working at the Dollar General the night of the accident.
“We noticed the emergency personnel going by,” Harkins said. “When we looked out the door, we saw there was an accident right up the street, but we didn’t know who it was at the time.”
She would later find out that Jocelyn Castillo Hernandez, 2, had been killed. The little girl was the daughter of Harkin’s co-worker, Maria Hernandez. A family friend, Miguel Rosas-Garcia, 44, and a four-year-old girl were injured and taken to the hospital.
“A co-worker informed me that it was Maria’s daughter that had passed away in the accident,” Harkins said.
Friends say the family lived at a mobile home park across the street and were trying to cross the highway to get to the dollar store to buy a pair of shoes. While crossing the road, they were hit. Police say the driver did stop at the scene.
Harkins says Marie Hernandez is a store associate who was taking some time off to take care of her six children.
“She was here about every day,” Harkins said. “She usually had a couple of kids with her when she came.”
As a mother herself, Harkins says she can’t imagine what Maria and her family are going through.
“I was very upset and heartbroken for her."
Emotions being felt by an entire community mourning the loss of a precious little girl.
