Texarkana to host first Cash Mob downtown

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Today the Texarkana USA Chamber of Commerce will host its first Cash Mob to help get money flowing in the city.
Cash Mob is a group of people that gather together to spend money at one location.
The chamber will meet those who wish to participate at the corner of East Broad and Olive Street around 3:30 p.m.
The Cash Mob will then visit a business in downtown Texarkana.
Those wanting to participate are asked to spend between $10 and $20 at the business.
