Shreveport Farmer’s Market opens for summer season

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Farmer’s Market will open Saturday, June 1, for the summer season. The market will be located in Festival Plaza in downtown Shreveport.
Mayor Adrian Perkins will be there to ring the opening bell. Those in attendance on opening day will be treated to a live performance by Buddy Flett and live cooking demonstrations by Shelly Marie Redmond.
The market will be open every Saturday from now through August 24, with the exception of June 22, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Free parking is available at meters and some downtown parking lots. Public restrooms are located under the Spring Street Bridge.
Some vendors will accept credit and debit cards, for those that don’t an ATM will be onsite. Participating vendors will honor SNAP transactions and Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Food Coupons, made available through parish councils on aging and WIC.
For more information about the market visit their official website here or The Shreveport Farmer’s Market Facebook page.
