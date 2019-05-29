SFD’s first female arson investigator hopes to inspire others

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Inside the Shreveport Fire Prevention building sits its first lady, Janet Ward. Ward is the first female arson investigator in the department’s history. The Shreveport Fire Department announced her appointment to the position in the beginning of May.
Ward is a military veteran with nearly 20 years of fire service under her belt. She is a graduate of the Shreveport Fire Department, Shreveport Police Department and a paramedic.
When Ward found out that she would be the first woman to hold the position for SFD, she was surprised.
“Going through the process I didn’t even realize that I would be the first female. All I was doing was meeting the challenge."
Growing up Ward says her parents stressed the importance of giving back to the community, instilling a heart for service in her.
“I’m happy to be an example. For me listening to the people that have called me, its been good to see a face with the title. For the other young female who’s from the Cooper Rd., Cedar Grove area or whatever the neighborhood is,” says Ward.
She encourages the youth of Shreveport to take a path all their own, even if it means not being a part of the crowd. “Don’t be afraid to be the only one, or that stand out person.”
