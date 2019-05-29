Odell Beckham Jr. orders custom Rolls Royce in Dawg Pound orange (photos)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Talk about a sweet ride!
It certainly looks like Odell Beckham Jr., the Browns highest profile off-season acquisition perhaps ever, is settling into his new home and the first order of business was a new set of custom wheels.
Dreamworks Motorsports of Roxboro, North Carolina, posted a series of photos to Facebook Tuesday teasing OBJ’s slick new Rolls Royce.
“Got our guy, Odell rollin on custom painted 26” Forgiato wheels with floating Rolls Royce center caps, custom Dog Pound Orange wrap made, custom one off starlight headliner, all accents painted gloss black, custom emblem of obj catch emblem, custom JL Audio system in shape of Rolls Royce grill, and Suntek Films window tint.”
Check out all the images courtesy of Dreamworks Motorsports via Facebook:
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.