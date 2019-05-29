Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport receives awards from the American Heart Association

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport was recently honored by the American Heart Association with the Gold Plus Achievement Award and Target Stroke Honor Roll Elite Plus Award.
The hospital is the first in the area to receive this award level, according to a news release.
The Gold Plus Award recognizes medical centers with the most exceptional stroke care and treatment with the most up-to-date scientific guidelines.
Target: Stroke Honor Roll Elite Plus is the American Heart Association's highest designation level. It recognizes medical centers for "achieving aggressive goals associated with restoring blood flow to the brain within 60 minutes of arriving at the hospital — timing that is considered critical to limiting stroke damage," according to a news release.
“These designations are a testament to our stroke care team, who make it possible to provide the community with 24/7 state-of-the-art stroke care along with the area’s only Neuro ICU," said says Chuck Daigle, CEO, Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport, in a news release. "The measures associated with these goals have a direct impact on patient outcomes. With nearly 800,000 people suffering from a stroke in our nation every year, we are committed to continuing this high-level of stroke care for the many people it affects in our area.”
