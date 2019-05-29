New early warning siren installed in Marshall

Marshall, Texas (KLTV) -A new early warning siren replaced the old siren located near Oaklawn Municipal Golf Course that was damaged by a lightning strike in a previous storm.
Cooper said the city had been working as quickly as possible to get the new siren in place and functioning.
When the National Weather Service (NWS) issues a WARNING for an area that includes any part of the city limits of Marshall, the Early Warning Sirens will be activated.
In the event the sirens are activated, residents should prepare to shelter in place and monitor local TV or radio to obtain accurate weather information.
