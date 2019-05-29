Morning shooting in Shreveport sends man to hospital

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man is recovering after being shot early Wednesday morning in Shreveport.
Officers got the call just before 3:45 a.m. to the corner of Pines Road and Buncombe Road to a Circle K convenience store near the intersection.
Police on the scene say a man was struck by gunfire in the arm and was taken to a Shreveport hospital for treatment.
However, there was two shooting incidents including one near Quail Ridge Drive at an apartment complex. A vehicle was hit multiple times by gunfire and police believe that the victim walked to the Circle K.
At this time, officers are working to interview witnesses and gather more details.
