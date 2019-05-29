MLK Health Center & Pharmacy to host Guys Night Out

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - An event in June aims to bring men in the community together and to make sure they’re in top shape.
MLK Health Center & Pharmacy is partnering with other Northwest Louisiana organizations for the second annual Guys Night out event.
The event will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, June 10 at 865 Olive Street. Reservations are required and space is limited.
Eligible men must be 45 years and older who have not had a prostate screening within the last 365 days.
The event will have food, prizes and medical exams.
Men will be able to receive blood pressure checks, cholesterol (checks), blood glucose, BMI, PSA (via blood draw), and STD (chlamydia, gonorrhea, HIV) screenings at no cost.
Prostate cancer screenings will also be available.
“Prostate cancer is a serious disease, but it doesn’t have to be deadly," said MLK Health Center Executive Director, Janet Mentesane, in a news release. "According to cancer.org most men diagnosed with prostate cancer do not die from it. That’s why early detection is critical, especially for certain age groups. We’re excited to offer men the opportunity to take charge of their health.”
For more information, click here. To register, call (318) 227-2912, ext. 7.
