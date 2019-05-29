LSU, Alabama not scheduled for primetime on CBS

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU and Alabama have met in primetime since 2011, but the streak looks to be jeopardy after the release of the 2019 CBS SEC schedule.
The two teams meet in Tuscaloosa this year on Saturday, Nov. 9, and CBS has the SEC Game of the Week slated for 2:30 p.m.
The network would get first pick at selecting LSU-Alabama for their day game or it could be a primetime matchup on another network.
Alabama is 7-1 against LSU during the primetime streak, including a 29-0 victory in Tiger Stadium last season.
Including the 2012 National Championship, a 21-0 win by Alabama, the Tide has won eight in a row.
The Tigers beat the Crimson Tide in 2011, 9-6 in overtime, in a matchup billed as the ‘Game of the Century’.
