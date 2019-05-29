Lifeshare says blood supply is dangerously low

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A critical shortage of blood has led to an urgent plea for blood donations.
That’s the word from LifeShare Blood Centers and several of its hospital partners in the Shreveport-Bossier City area.
With inventory so low, the chronic and worsening problem is now being described as an emergency.
Bare shelves have become an all-too-common sight in LifeShare Blood Centers location off Linwood Avenue in south Shreveport.
Benjamin Prijatel, senior director of blood operations, said their inventory now stands at one-tenth of what they try to keep on hand in case of a major incident.
According to the latest estimates, only 3 percent of Americans actually donate blood. Or, to put it another way, 38 percent of Americans are eligible to give blood. Of those, less than 10 percent do so every year.
The blood shortage has gone from bad to worse with an estimated 20 percent fewer donations this year.
Prijatel said there’s no single, clear reason why.
Dr. William Parker, a Shreveport ENT specialist, said the drop in blood donors and donations is likely a mix of several factors.
“I guess it’s fear. What else could motivate you not to get a needle stick?”
Blood shortages can have short- and long-term consequences. For example, current shortages can already delay elective surgeries.
And consider this, U.S. government figures show 1 in 7 people entering the hospital typically need blood.
Research also shows that 1 in 3 Americans will need blood sometime in their life.
Much of the public never sees nor hears about the blood shortage unless it somehow affects them, Parker said.
"Nobody gets it because everybody takes blood for granted."
Parker recalled that clarity for him came as a result of a near-fatal car crash in 2004 while on his way to go duck hunting with some friends in East Texas.
"When you have an injury like I had, you know, 30 something pints of blood to keep me alive, that you'll need it."
If a disaster were to happen, Prijatel said, LifeShare Blood Centers would get on the phone immediately to anyone and everyone, asking them all for blood.
The only problem, he said, is that they already have started doing that for daily blood needs.
“We’ve been calling blood centers in Iowa and Illinois and New York. We’ve called blood centers in Alaska and Hawaii.”
The phone calling effort, according to Prijatel, has only produced mixed results.
“We actually have gotten some blood from these corners of the country because we haven’t been able to do the job ourselves.”
- Anyone who is at least 16 years old, weighs at least 110 pounds and is in good health.
- Sixteen-year-olds must submit a permission form signed by a parent or guardian.
- Some people may be temporarily or permanently prevented from donating blood due to certain health conditions. If you have a question about your eligibility to donate blood, contact your local LifeShare office.
