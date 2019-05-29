‘Gotcha’ bike share company visits Lake Charles, talks with local stakeholders

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - ‘Gotcha’ — a bike share company — met with local stakeholders as a next step to bringing a bike share program to the Lake Area.
“We’ve had student requests for a bike share program on campus for a while now, we’ve been looking at this for over a year, and I think this looks like a pretty good model for us to try," Mitchell Adrian, provost and vice president of Academic Affairs at McNeese University, said.
‘Gotcha’ would like to be the vendor to start a bike share program on campus and in Lake Charles.
“I was kinda a little skeptical, I didn’t really know how it would work," Paige Buller, a McNeese student, said. "But, seeing the study and that it actually went well and actually getting on the bike and the scooter and seeing how simple it was to use them, and the app, I think it would be a great benefit to the city.”
Nathan Huber, director of mobility partnerships for ‘Gotcha’, said Lake Charles checked off the right boxes for the company to consider coming to the area.
“The university and the large tourism, the casinos, the big, you know, the heavy employers. There’s a dense enough population here to where it makes sense to where we could roll out a system like bikes and scooters here," Huber said.
In the meeting, Huber clarified come concerns regarding how the bikes and scooters would be docked.
“We have them parked in geofenced hubs to where they’re not going to be blocking sidewalks, they’re not going to be blocking ADA ramps, they’re going to be where they’re supposed to be, so people can access them and have reliable transportation," Huber said. “You’re not going to just stumble upon a bike somewhere.”
‘Gotcha’ provides a handful of different modes of transportation. They could bring e-bikes and electric scooters— depending on what city and university leaders decide.
