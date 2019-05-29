First Alert: Severe weather possible across I-30 corridor

A Tornado Watch is in effect for areas along and north of I-30 through 8pm.
Showers and storms will pick up as a cold front moves through the ArkLaTex through Thursday. A few strong to severe storms are possible mainly this evening. Temperatures will dip slightly before the heat builds again over the weekend and into next week.
Storms will affect the northern ArkLaTex this evening. Overnight the storms will start shifting southward but will lose intensity as they do. Lows tonight will be in the upper 60s to low 70s. Showers and storms will continue tomorrow but severe weather is not expected. Temperatures will fall back into the mid to upper 80s across the area.
Friday looks dry for most of the area with just a slim storm chance across the far southern ArkLaTex. Temperatures will stay in the upper 80s. We’ll heat back up this weekend with temperatures returning to the low 90s. A pop-up afternoon shower or storm is possible, but widespread rain is not expected.
Temperatures will stay in the 90s with only isolated coverage of rain expected for the start of next week.
Have a good night!
KSLA First Alert Chief Meteorologist Jeff Castle
