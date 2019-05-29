FIRST ALERT: Severe storms and heavy rain will impact the I-30 corridor late Wednesday

The weather is going to be a tale of two stories in ArkLaTex on Wednesday. Most will stay hot, humid and dry, while others are going to have to deal with heavy rain and strong storms.
A cold front will interact with upper-level storm system and bring in a round of showers and storms. The best storm chances and greatest risk of severe weather will remain along and north of the I-30 corridor late Wednesday afternoon and evening. Most places along and south of I-20 will stay dry. As the cold front drops farther south Wednesday night through Thursday, it’s going to push the rain south. Places south of I-30 will have a better chance of rain and storms tonight through Thursday, while the northern tip of the area drys out. Here’s the latest hour-by-hour forecast with FutureTrack.
There is an ENHANCED risk of severe weather for the I-30 corridor on Wednesday. This is where the threat of severe weather late this afternoon and evening will be the greatest. An ENHANCED risk of severe weather is 3 out of 5 on our severe weather scale, so there is a medium threat of severe weather. A SLIGHT risk of severe weather extends south of I-20 in E TX and just south of I-30 in SW AR. Even though a MARGINAL risk of severe weather extends south of the SLIGHT risk to include portions of NW LA, severe storms are not likely to develop this far south this afternoon or evening. The threat of severe weather will likely start to diminish as the storms drop south of the I-30 corridor after midnight on Thursday.
All modes of severe weather will be possible: damaging wind gusts, large hail and a low tornado threat. The main threats will be damaging wind gusts and hail. There is even the potential for very large hail with the strongest storms that develop late Wednesday across the northern tip of the ArkLaTex.
Heavy rain capable of flooding and flash flooding will also be possible. A FLASH FLOOD WATCH will be in effect from 7PM Wednesday to 7AM Thursday for the I-30 corridor and points to the north. This is where Widespread rainfall totals of 1-3″ of rain will be possible.
his afternoon will be hot and humid for most. Highs will range from the upper 80s to near 90 degrees along and south of I-20. Temperatures along and north of I-30 won’t be as warm because of more clouds and rain. Highs across the northern half of the area this afternoon will be near or just above 80 degrees.
The KSLA First Alert Weather Team is your First Alert on the potential of severe weather on Wednesday into Wednesday night. Here’s how you can stay up to date with the latest forecast:
- Download the free KSLA First Alert Weather app to your smartphone
- Check the weather page at KSLA.com
- Follow KSLA First Alert Weather on Facebook and Twitter
- Watch KSLA News 12 on television or on Roku and Amazon Fire TV
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.