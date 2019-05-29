FIRST ALERT: Severe storms and heavy rain will impact the I-30 corridor late Wednesday

There is an ENHANCED risk of severe weather for the I-30 corridor on Wednesday. This is where the threat of severe weather late this afternoon and evening will be the greatest. An ENHANCED risk of severe weather is 3 out of 5 on our severe weather scale, so there is a medium threat of severe weather. A SLIGHT risk of severe weather extends south of I-20 in E TX and just south of I-30 in SW AR. Even though a MARGINAL risk of severe weather extends south of the SLIGHT risk to include portions of NW LA, severe storms are not likely to develop this far south this afternoon or evening. The threat of severe weather will likely start to diminish as the storms drop south of the I-30 corridor after midnight on Thursday.