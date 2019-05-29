First Alert: ENHANCED risk of severe storms along and north of I-30 late today

Good morning! Rain, storms and the threat of severe weather will return for some today. A cold front will interact with upper-level storm system and bring in a round of showers and storms. The best storm chances and greatest risk of severe weather will remain along and north of the I-30 corridor. Most places along and south of I-20 will stay dry and hot today. As the cold front drops farther south tonight through Thursday it's going to push the rain south. The southern half of the area will have a better chance of rain and storms tonight through Thursday, while the northern half of the area drys out.
This morning is warm and muggy. We're waking up to temperatures in the 70s almost area wide. With temperatures this warm, you're probably not going to need a light jacket out the door this morning. Expect a partly to mostly cloudy sky out the door this morning. Even though it's not likely, a little light rain or stray shower can't be ruled out this morning. No major weather problems are expected to impact the morning commute.
This afternoon will be hot and humid for most. Highs will range from the upper 80s to near 90 degrees along and south of I-20. Temperatures along and north of I-30 won't be as warm because of more clouds and rain. Highs across the northern half of the area this afternoon will be near or just above 80 degrees.
Rain and storms will start to develop this afternoon, mainly along and north of I-30. The rain and storms will become more widespread and strengthen late this afternoon and evening. There is an ENHANCED risk of severe weather for the I-30 corridor today. This is where the threat of severe weather late this afternoon and evening will be the greatest. A SLIGHT risk of severe weather extends south of I-20 in E TX and just south of I-30 in SW AR. Even though a MARGINAL risk of severe weather extends south of the SLIGHT risk to include portions of NW LA, severe storms are not likely to develop this far south this afternoon or evening.
All modes of severe weather will be possible: damaging wind gusts, large hail and a low tornado threat. The main threats will be damaging wind gusts and hail. Heavy rain capable of flooding and flash flooding will also be possible. A FLASH FLOOD WATCH will be in effect from 7PM Wednesday to 7AM Thursday for Red River Co., TX, McCurtain Co., OK, Howard, Little River, Sevier Co., AR. This is where rainfall totals could be between 2-3″ of rain.
The threat of severe weather will likely come to an end after midnight. However, scattered showers and storms could continue to drop south of the I-30 overnight. Lows will range from the mid 60s north of I-30 to near 70 degrees south of I-20.
Scattered showers and storms will continue into Thursday, mainly for the I-20 corridor and points to the south. With the cold front dropping through and clouds and rain around, Thursday probably won't be as hot. Highs will only be in the low to mid 80s.
Friday will be dry for the most part. Highs will be just below 90 degrees.
The upcoming weekend will be hot and humid. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will be near 90 degrees. A few showers and storms will be possible, mainly during the heat of the day.
Have a great day!
KSLA First Alert Meteorologist James Parish
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.