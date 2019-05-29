First Alert: ENHANCED risk of severe storms along and north of I-30 late today

Rain and storms will start to develop this afternoon, mainly along and north of I-30. The rain and storms will become more widespread and strengthen late this afternoon and evening. There is an ENHANCED risk of severe weather for the I-30 corridor today. This is where the threat of severe weather late this afternoon and evening will be the greatest. A SLIGHT risk of severe weather extends south of I-20 in E TX and just south of I-30 in SW AR. Even though a MARGINAL risk of severe weather extends south of the SLIGHT risk to include portions of NW LA, severe storms are not likely to develop this far south this afternoon or evening.