Woman beat wife with bedpost over missing marijuana, report says

NAVARRE, Fla. (WVUE) - A Louisiana woman was arrested on May 20 on suspicion of beating her wife with a bedpost after the spouse accidentally put marijuana in a washing machine, according to a report from the Pensacola News Journal.
Ashley Perkins, 30, of Youngsville, was arrested by officers and charged with aggravated battery causing bodily harm or disability, the report said.
Perkins allegedly got into an argument in Navarre, Fla. Over the missing pot on Monday morning.
Deputies were called to the scene where Perkins’ wife told them the argument escalated to a beating using a bedpost.
The victim suffered a broken bone and was taken to the hospital.
Perkins told investigators the argument started over the missing marijuana, the report said.
Perkins was booked into the Santa Rosa County Jail with a $25,000 bond. She was released on Thursday (May 23).
