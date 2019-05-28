2 teens killed, another hurt when car hits tree on highway then a parked truck

NEVADA COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) - A tree was across at least one lane of an interstate highway.
Now two Arkansas teenagers are dead and another is injured.
The sky was clear and the roadway was dry when the accident occurred at 1:45 a.m. Sunday at mile marker 48 on westbound Interstate 30 in Nevada County, according to Arkansas State Police.
That’s at the Nubbin Hill Road overpass about two miles north of Prescott.
The crash claimed the lives of 19-year-old Lenell M. Johnson and 18-year-old Olivia S. Williams, both of Prescott.
Hurt in the wreck was 18-year-old Adrianna S. Giles, also of Prescott.
Johnson was driving a 2012 Chrysler 200 west on I-30 immediately north of Prescott when the car struck a tree that was laying across her lane of travel, the preliminary accident report shows.
She then lost control of the vehicle and it, in turn, ran into the rear of a 2014 Kenworth that was parked on the shoulder of westbound I-30.
Giles was taken to a hospital in Hot Springs, Ark., for treatment.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.