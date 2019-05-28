Shreveport city leaders to discuss saggy pants ordinance

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Tuesday afternoon, the Shreveport City Council will meet to discuss the city’s saggy pants ordinance.
In 2007, the ordinance was approved by the council which made it illegal to wear pants below the waist.
However, the council is expected to discuss repealing it. The topic is brought up following the death of Anthony D. Childs.
According to Councilwoman Levette Fuller, the shooting had nothing to do with Childs' wearing pants below his waist.
