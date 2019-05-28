Plane makes safe landing after scare in the sky

By KSLA Staff | May 28, 2019 at 5:31 AM CDT - Updated May 28 at 5:31 AM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - An airplane has landed safely after a brief scare in the skies over Shreveport.

It happened overnight. A private plane with two people on board landed at Shreveport Regional Airport after signaling problems in the air.

According to airport Spokesman Mark Crawford, a light came on in the cockpit of the plane, signaling some issue with the plane's landing gear.

More than a dozen emergency units responded to the scene.

Luckily the plane landed safely, and no one was hurt.

