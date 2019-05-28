Parking lot near LSU campus closed as school officials monitor issues related to river levels

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A spokesman at Louisiana State University says school officials are monitoring a parking lot near River Road that is experiencing impacts related to high river levels.
Photos from the lot, which is located behind the Nicholson Gateway apartment complex on Skip Bertman Drive, show a large area where asphalt broke. The spokesman said a decision was made along with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to move vehicles from that area and barricade the lot after cars began to sink into depressions in the pavement.
The spokesman said there are no sinkholes in the area. Rather, some parts of the parking lot have become uneven.
One of these images is one of a truck stuck in hole after asphalt broke from underneath.
The Army Corp of Engineers said the area historically has had issues with underwater seepage, which is the cause of the buckling pavement. Fortunately, the water coming from the hole is clear. If it were murky, that could mean dirt or sediment from the levee, possibly indicating issues with the levee.
But that’s not the case, and there’s no imminent threat to the levee, according to the corps. Tests to monitor the water and chlorine levels to ensure the sample is river water are pending.
An LSU spokesperson said this is the first time this specific lot has buckled and once the university gets clearance from the corps, it will fix the pavement. Until then, the lot is closed to traffic.
