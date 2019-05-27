NCAA Baseball Regionals: LSU hosts Arizona St., Southern Miss., Stony Brook; Southern heads to Starkville

“As soon as I saw our first opponent’s name up there, it was going to bring back a lot of thoughts about 2012," said LSU head coach Paul Mainieri. "In all honesty, this year has nothing to do with 2012. This is a completely different year, and we are a completely different team and they are a completely different team. We just have to get ready to play, I don’t care who the opponent is. When you play in the NCAA Tournament, every team either won their conference tournament championship or had a spectacular regular season and received an at-large bid. Obviously, the players know the history of our program and the history of us playing Stony Brook. It certainly is going to get our players’ attention and I think it will help us get ready to go. We are looking forward to playing them. Not because of what happened in 2012 but because they are a good team we always want to play.”