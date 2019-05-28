Morganza Spillway will be opened next week

“This has been the wettest year on record. So, they’ve been keeping records for about 124 years and this is the most rain we have seen in the continental United States. The challenge that we have is that the high water extends beyond what the forecasting timeline does so, we don’t know how long it’s going to be," Boyett said. “We don’t know how much rain is going to occur in the Mississippi Valley, the Arkansas River Valleys, the Missouri River Valleys. But, what we will do is remain vigilant.”