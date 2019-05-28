Minden officers accused of racist Facebook posts on administrative leave

MINDEN, La. (KSLA) - Two Minden police officers, accused of posting racist comments on Facebook, have been placed on paid administrative leave.
According to Police Chief Steve Cropper, Shawn Griffith will remain on that status until he can be brought in front of the city’s personnel committee and, ultimately, the City Council.
Shane Griffith is under civil service paid administrative leave. He will remain on that status but, due to civil service laws, there will be an internal investigation before it’s known whether he’ll have to face the City Council.
This is a developing story. KSLA will keep you updated as more details become available.
