Man ordered to prison for 2 consecutive life terms for killing 2 young mothers

The women were found fatally shot in their Bossier City home the morning of Mother’s Day 2014

SENTENCED: Brandon Butler, 31, of the 4800 block of Shed Road in Bossier City, two consecutive life terms in prison without the benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence [Source: Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office]
By Curtis Heyen | May 28, 2019 at 5:14 PM CDT - Updated May 28 at 5:14 PM

BENTON, La. (KSLA) - Life in prison at hard labor is the sentence meted Tuesday for the man who killed two young mothers in their Bossier City home.

Kayrl Ann Cox, 26, and her roommate, 24-year-old Jacqueline Beadle, were found fatally shot in their residence in the 3000 block of Bragg Street the morning of Mother’s Day 2014. [Source: KSLA News 12]
A Bossier District Court judge says 31-year-old Brandon Butler, of the 4800 block of Shed Road in Bossier City, must serve the two consecutive life terms in prison without the benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence.

Roommates Jacqueline Beadle, 24, and 26-year-old Karyl Ann Cox [Source: Submitted]
The discovery was made when Beadle’s mother went to check on her. Beadle had taken her child to her mother’s home for babysitting two days earlier.

Police said Butler, who was friends with Cox and Beadle, shot the two women in their house then fled in Cox’s car.

Officers later found the vehicle parked in the 4800 block of Sheryl Street, which is about three miles east of the women’s house.

Butler was arrested in Bogalusa a few days after the slayings.

He ultimately pleaded not guilty to two charges of first-degree murder but was convicted as charged in March 2019.

