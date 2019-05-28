Lifeshare Blood centers in need of donors, blood drive today

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Have you given blood lately?
Lifeshare Blood Center in Shreveport says hospitals are in dire need of blood.
The bank says they can’t fill hospital orders at the moment because they don’t have enough blood.
Patient care is being threatened.
However, you can help give the gift of life.
Caddo Fire District 8 will be holding its Cuffs & Hoses blood drive this afternoon.
The drive will begin at 3:15 p.m. at the Caddo Parish Fire District 8 in Vivian on South Spruce Street.
