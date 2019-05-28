Juvenile bald eagle released in Metairie neighborhood where it hatched

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A few dozen people, mostly from a Metairie neighborhood, gathered to watch a special homecoming Tuesday morning (May 28) as veterinarians from the LSU rehab center returned a juvenile bald eagle to a home across the street from the nest where it hatched only months ago.
Earlier this month, neighbors discovered the bird had lost its ability to fly. Dr. Javier Nevarez is one of the veterinarians at the LSU rehab facility, where the bird was nursed back to health.
“She apparently had a soft injury issue, similar to a muscle sprain,” Nevarez said.
X-rays showed no breaks or serious injury, so LSU treated the bird for its injuries and ensured it had regained its new flying skills.
Neighbors have followed the progress of the young birds for a few months, marveling that the adults had chosen a large oak tree in a suburban neighborhood to raise youngsters.
They had watched in awe as the young eaglets peeked their heads out of the nest in February, then cheered them on as they took their first flights only weeks ago.
For neighbors, the experience has been a bit like watching a National Geographic moment play out before their eyes, according to Daphne Foote, whose family owns the suburban home where the birds chose to nest.
“It’s really brought the neighborhood together,” Foote said. “I’ve met neighbors that I never would have met.”
LSU experts said they believe the bird is a female, based on its size, since female eagles are larger than the males. Nevarez said he believes the bird has “an excellent outlook for survival.”
Elaine Jacobsen, who helped rescue the eagle a couple weeks ago, was among those who gathered to watch the release.
“It’s wonderful,” Jacobsen said. “It’s so beautiful to see her fly free and be in the neighborhood. We’re glad to have her home.”
However, she won’t be “home” for long. LSU veterinarians said the bird will fly north in coming weeks to escape Louisiana’s summer heat.
