Governor signs Clardy’s bill to help military personnel become law enforcement officers faster
Travis Clardy
By Jeff Awtrey | May 28, 2019 at 9:55 AM CDT - Updated May 28 at 3:41 PM

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRE) - Gov. Greg Abbott has signed his approval for a law authored by a Nacogdoches state representative which allows those who served in the military to receive credit toward becoming a law enforcement officer.

House Bill 971 was authored by Nacogdoches state Representative Travis Clardy. Abbott signed the bill on Saturday.

The bill would allow a person who served in the military to receive credit toward becoming an officer of the law.

Clardy said in a January interview that he believes veterans’ experience in weapons training and handling tense situations makes them invaluable members of law enforcement.

The law will take effect Sept. 1.

