First Alert: Rain and storm chances increasing

Good morning! Don’t forget your umbrella today. Even though our rain chances won’t be very good, a few showers and storms will develop this afternoon. Our rain and storm chances will continue to increase Wednesday through Thursday as a upper-level storm system interacts with a slow moving cold front. There will be the potential for strong to severe storms on Wednesday, mainly along and north of I-30. Shreveport-Bossier, the I-20 corridor and points to the south will likely have to wait until Thursday before they see rain.
This morning will be warm and muggy. We're waking up to temperatures in the low to mid 70s. You're probably not going to need a light jacket out the door this morning. Expect a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Even though it's not likely, a few drops of rain can't be ruled out this morning. No major weather problems are expected to impact the morning commute.
This afternoon will be partly to mostly cloudy, warm and humid. Highs will be near 90 degrees. Keep in mind, the humidity will put feels-like temperatures in the mid to upper 90s. Dangerous heat is not expected today, but you still don't want to over do it outside. This afternoon will also be breezy. Expect a south wind at 10-15 mph. A few showers and storms will develop in the heat of the day, mainly across NW LA. Anything that develops this afternoon will likely start to dissipate this evening. This evening will be very warm. Temperatures won't drop below 80 degrees until 10 p.m. Feels-like temperatures won't drop below 90 degrees until 8 or 9 p.m.
The overnight will be mostly cloudy and warm. Lows will be in the low to mid 70s. A stray shower can’t be ruled out, but most of the area will remain dry.
A cold front will drop south into the ArkLaTex on Wednesday. This front along with a strong upper-level storm system will trigger showers and storms across the northern half of the area. The I-30 corridor and points to the north will have the best storm chances and the greatest threat of severe weather Wednesday afternoon and evening. All modes of severe weather will be possible. Damaging wind gusts will likely be the main threat, though. Most places along and south of I-20 will remain dry on Wednesday. Highs on Wednesday will range from near 80 degrees north of I-30 to near 90 degrees south of I-20.
The cold front will slowly drop south across the area Wednesday night into Thursday. This will push the showers and storms farther south. On Thursday, Shreveport-Bossier, the I-20 corridor and points to the south will have the best rain chances. The I-30 corridor will likely remain dry. Thursday will likely be the coolest day this week. Because of the cold front and clouds and rain, highs on Thursday will only be in the mid to uppers 80s.
The end of the work week will likely be dry. Highs will be back near 90 degrees on Friday.
The upcoming weekend will be hot. Highs will be near 90 degrees. A few showers and storms will be possible on Saturday and Sunday, mainly in the heat of the day. This weekend will be far from a washout, though.
KSLA First Alert Meteorologist James Parish
