First Alert: Rain and storm chances increasing

This afternoon will be partly to mostly cloudy, warm and humid. Highs will be near 90 degrees. Keep in mind, the humidity will put feels-like temperatures in the mid to upper 90s. Dangerous heat is not expected today, but you still don't want to over do it outside. This afternoon will also be breezy. Expect a south wind at 10-15 mph. A few showers and storms will develop in the heat of the day, mainly across NW LA. Anything that develops this afternoon will likely start to dissipate this evening. This evening will be very warm. Temperatures won't drop below 80 degrees until 10 p.m. Feels-like temperatures won't drop below 90 degrees until 8 or 9 p.m.