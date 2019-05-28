First Alert: A few strong storms return to the northern ArkLaTex on Wednesday

Showers that developed in some areas this afternoon will fade away this evening. Clouds will fill back in later tonight with overnight lows in the low 70s. Expect partly cloudy skies again tomorrow. A few showers or storms are possible during the day, but the main threat for stronger storms won’t materialize until late afternoon and evening. There is a risk for some severe weather primarily near and north of I-30. Temperatures tomorrow will be back around 90. The chance of rain is 40%.