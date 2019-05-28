First Alert: A few strong storms return to the northern ArkLaTex on Wednesday

A cold front and upper level storm system will bring increased chances for showers and storms over the next few days. The risk of severe weather returns only for the far northern ArkLaTex on Wednesday. By the weekend will see typical summertime pop-up showers or storms developing in the afternoon heat.
Showers that developed in some areas this afternoon will fade away this evening. Clouds will fill back in later tonight with overnight lows in the low 70s. Expect partly cloudy skies again tomorrow. A few showers or storms are possible during the day, but the main threat for stronger storms won’t materialize until late afternoon and evening. There is a risk for some severe weather primarily near and north of I-30. Temperatures tomorrow will be back around 90. The chance of rain is 40%.
Scattered showers and storms will continue Thursday with a slight temperature drop expected. Highs will run mostly in the mid to upper 80s. By Friday rain chances may shift just south of the area with highs in the upper 80s.
The weekend brings fairly typical early summer conditions. We’ll be hot and humid with highs in the low 90s. A few isolated afternoon showers or storms are possible both Saturday and Sunday.
Have a good night!
KSLA First Alert Chief Meteorologist Jeff Castle
