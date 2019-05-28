FIRST ALERT: Enhanced risk of severe weather for I-30 Wednesday

The threat of severe weather along and north of the I-30 corridor has increased since Monday. There is now an ENHANCED risk of severe weather for the I-30 corridor and points to the north. An ENHANCED risk of severe weather is 3 out of 5 on our severe weather scale, so there is a medium threat of severe weather. This is where the the greatest threat of severe weather will be on Wednesday. There is a SLIGHT risk of severe weather just south of I-30. Shreveport-Bossier and parts of deep E TX are under a MARGINAL risk of severe weather on Wednesday, but storms are not likely to develop this far south. All modes of severe weather will be possible. Damaging wind gusts will likely be the main threat, though.