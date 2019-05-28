FIRST ALERT: Enhanced risk of severe weather for I-30 Wednesday

It’s time to dust off your umbrella! Our rain and storms chances are increasing and will continue to ramp up Wednesday through Thursday.
On Wednesday, a cold front will drop south into the ArkLaTex and interact with an upper-level storm system. Rain and thunderstorms will likely develop along and north of the I-30 corridor Wednesday afternoon and evening. Places along and north of I-30 will have the best storm chances and greatest risk of severe weather on Wednesday. The front will slowly drop south across the area Wednesday night into Thursday and push the rain and storms farther south. Shreveport-Bossier, I-20 and the southern half of the ArkLaTex will likely have to wait until Thursday before they see rain. Severe weather is not expected on Thursday.
The threat of severe weather along and north of the I-30 corridor has increased since Monday. There is now an ENHANCED risk of severe weather for the I-30 corridor and points to the north. An ENHANCED risk of severe weather is 3 out of 5 on our severe weather scale, so there is a medium threat of severe weather. This is where the the greatest threat of severe weather will be on Wednesday. There is a SLIGHT risk of severe weather just south of I-30. Shreveport-Bossier and parts of deep E TX are under a MARGINAL risk of severe weather on Wednesday, but storms are not likely to develop this far south. All modes of severe weather will be possible. Damaging wind gusts will likely be the main threat, though.
The heaviest rain will fall across the I-30 corridor and points to the north on Wednesday. This is where 1-3″ of rain will be possible. Rain will likely remain limited through Wednesday across the southern half of the area.
Wednesday will likely start out dry and mostly cloudy. A few downpours will start to impact the northwestern corner of the ArkLaTex by lunch time. The rain and storms will become more widespread Wednesday afternoon and evening across the northern half of the ArkLaTex. Places along and north of the I-30 corridor will have the best storm chances Wednesday afternoon and evening. The rain and storms will likely not develop far enough south to impact Shreveport-Bossier and the rest of the I-20 corridor. The cold front will slowly drop south across the area Wednesday night into Thursday. This will push the showers and storms farther south. On Thursday, Shreveport-Bossier, the I-20 corridor and points to the south will have the best rain chances. The I-30 corridor will likely remain dry. Here’s the latest hour-by-hour forecast with FutureTrack.
Highs on Wednesday will range from near 80 degrees north of I-30 to near 90 degrees south of I-20.
The end of the work week will likely be dry. Highs will be back near 90 degrees on Friday. The upcoming weekend will be hot. Highs will be near 90 degrees. A few showers and storms will be possible on Saturday and Sunday, mainly in the heat of the day. This weekend will be far from a washout, though.
The KSLA First Alert Weather Team is your First Alert on the potential of severe weather on Wednesday. Here’s how you can stay up to date with the latest forecast:
- Download the free KSLA First Alert Weather app to your smartphone
- Check the weather page at KSLA.com
- Follow KSLA First Alert Weather on Facebook and Twitter
- Watch KSLA News 12 on television or on Roku and Amazon Fire TV
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.