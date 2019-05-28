Family holds vigil for 3-year-old who died a day after 8-vehicle wreck

Family holds vigil for 3-year-old who died a day after 8-vehicle wreck
People gathered in the 400 block of Keyser Avenue in Natchitoches the evening of May 27 to pay tribute to Zoey Newton, the 3-year-old girl who died a day after being hurt in an 8-vehicle accident. (Source: Bubba Kneipp)
By KSLA Digital Team | May 27, 2019 at 9:01 PM CDT - Updated May 27 at 9:02 PM
People gathered in the 400 block of Keyser Avenue in Natchitoches the evening of May 27 to pay tribute to Zoey Newton, the 3-year-old girl who died a day after being hurt in an 8-vehicle accident.
People gathered in the 400 block of Keyser Avenue in Natchitoches the evening of May 27 to pay tribute to Zoey Newton, the 3-year-old girl who died a day after being hurt in an 8-vehicle accident. (Source: Bubba Kneipp)

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - A vigil was held Monday evening by the family of a 3-year-old girl who died a day after being hurt in an eight-vehicle wreck.

A vigil for Zoey Newton, the 3-year-old who died a day after being hurt in an 8-vehicle wreck in Natchitoches, was held the evening of May 27 in Natchitoches. [Photo courtesy of Zoey's mother, Brittany Payne]
A vigil for Zoey Newton, the 3-year-old who died a day after being hurt in an 8-vehicle wreck in Natchitoches, was held the evening of May 27 in Natchitoches. [Photo courtesy of Zoey's mother, Brittany Payne]

The tribute to Zoey Newton was held near where the accident occurred in Natchitoches.

Zoey’s mother, 29-year-old Natchez resident Brittany Payne, was among those who gathered Monday evening at a field on the side of the Raising Cane’s restaurant in the 400 block of Keyser Avenue.

[Source: Natchitoches Police Department]
[Source: Natchitoches Police Department]

The crash occurred shortly before 7:30 p.m. May 20 at Keyser Avenue at East 5th Street.

Payne, a 16-year-old Natchitoches resident and 60-year-old Ellen Walker, also of Natchez, also were involved in the accident.

The teenager and Walker sustained moderate injuries.

[Source: Natchitoches Police Department]
[Source: Natchitoches Police Department]

Meantime, 38-year-old Brandy Wiley - the woman authorities suspect caused the accident - is free on bond.

She is charged with one count each of negligent homicide, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, improper lane usage and disobeying a red light.

RELATED:

Family sets vigil for 3-year-old who died a day after 8-vehicle wreck

3-year-old involved in 8-vehicle crash has died

3-year-old seriously hurt in multi-vehicle crash

Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.