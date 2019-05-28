Family holds vigil for 3-year-old who died a day after 8-vehicle wreck

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - A vigil was held Monday evening by the family of a 3-year-old girl who died a day after being hurt in an eight-vehicle wreck.
The tribute to Zoey Newton was held near where the accident occurred in Natchitoches.
Zoey’s mother, 29-year-old Natchez resident Brittany Payne, was among those who gathered Monday evening at a field on the side of the Raising Cane’s restaurant in the 400 block of Keyser Avenue.
The crash occurred shortly before 7:30 p.m. May 20 at Keyser Avenue at East 5th Street.
Payne, a 16-year-old Natchitoches resident and 60-year-old Ellen Walker, also of Natchez, also were involved in the accident.
The teenager and Walker sustained moderate injuries.
Meantime, 38-year-old Brandy Wiley - the woman authorities suspect caused the accident - is free on bond.
She is charged with one count each of negligent homicide, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, improper lane usage and disobeying a red light.
