Crowd gathers for Memorial Day observance in Keithville

KEITHVILLE, La. (KSLA) - From the somber sounds of taps to the echo of a rifle volley, courtesy of the Barksdale Air Force Base honor guard, the Memorial Day observance at the Northwest Louisiana Veterans Cemetery at Keithville honored the estimated 1.3 million Americans who have died serving our country.
Retired Air Force Maj. Gen. Jim Graves served as emcee of the gathering Monday.
"The one thing that I want to get across to people is the value of service. That we need to have America's best and brightest step up and serve the noble enterprise, the defense of human freedom in the cloth of the nation."
Graves said this year’s observance couldn’t come at a better time because of all the political division nationally, whether it be Republicans against Democrats, or conservatives versus liberals.
Organizers at the cemetery explained that all those divisions are “checked at the door’”and play no role whatsoever in the Memorial Day observances throughout the country and right here at home to honor those who have paid the ultimate price protecting our freedoms.
Some point to a single phrase chiseled at the base of a cemetery statue as perhaps the most succinct explanation of the holiday’s meaning. It reads: “Home of the free because of the brave.”
And that’s why Graves hopes young people seriously consider the military as a path forward.
“That’s the one thing that I want to inspire people with is that this is a noble calling. It’s not a profitable calling; but it’s a noble calling. And we need to attract our best and brightest to it.”
Many other veterans who spoke with KSLA News 12 echoed his sentiments.
Billy Barnes, the Ascension Commandery Number 6 with the Knights Templar, shared two words about the bottom line when it comes to the sacrifices made for all of us. “Never forget. Never forget.”
The number of deaths from American conflicts is staggering.
According to U.S. government figures, combat alone accounts for 666,000 deaths of military service members.
Another 673,000 Americans died under circumstances “other than combat,” including illnesses and accidents, during U.S. wars.
Those two figures combined give the figure of 1.3 million Americans deaths from the Revolutionary War to the War in Afghanistan.
