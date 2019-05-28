Coroner identifies Shreveporter as person fatally shot outside Blanchard

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo coroner's office has identified a Shreveport resident as the man who was killed just outside Blanchard just before 10:30 p.m. Sunday.
Authorities say 21-year-old James Dale Gonyer, of the 600 block of Kim Street, died after being shot multiple times inside a residence in the 7600 block of Blanchard-Latex Road.
An autopsy was scheduled to be performed at Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport.
The Caddo Sheriff’s Office has reported that the fatal shooting followed an argument.
Authorities have arrested 19-year-old Brandon Curtis McLaughlin, also of Shreveport, on a charge of manslaughter in connection with Gonyer’s death.
He was booked into Caddo Correctional Center at 4:47 a.m. Monday, booking records show.
His bond has since been set at $100,000.
