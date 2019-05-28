Coroner identifies Shreveporter as person fatally shot outside Blanchard

Bond has been set at $100,000 for the man accused of killing him

Coroner identifies Shreveporter as person fatally shot outside Blanchard
Authorities say 21-year-old James Dale Gonyer, of the 600 block of Kim Street, died after being shot multiple times inside a residence in the 7600 block of Blanchard-Latex Road.
By KSLA Digital Team | May 27, 2019 at 10:51 PM CDT - Updated May 27 at 10:51 PM

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo coroner's office has identified a Shreveport resident as the man who was killed just outside Blanchard just before 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

BOOKED: Brandon Curtis McLaughlin, 19, Shreveport, one count of manslaughter, $100,000 bond [Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office]
BOOKED: Brandon Curtis McLaughlin, 19, Shreveport, one count of manslaughter, $100,000 bond [Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office]
[Source: KSLA News 12]
[Source: KSLA News 12]

Authorities say 21-year-old James Dale Gonyer, of the 600 block of Kim Street, died after being shot multiple times inside a residence in the 7600 block of Blanchard-Latex Road.

An autopsy was scheduled to be performed at Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport.

The Caddo Sheriff’s Office has reported that the fatal shooting followed an argument.

Authorities have arrested 19-year-old Brandon Curtis McLaughlin, also of Shreveport, on a charge of manslaughter in connection with Gonyer’s death.

He was booked into Caddo Correctional Center at 4:47 a.m. Monday, booking records show.

His bond has since been set at $100,000.

RELATED:

Man charged in Caddo Parish shooting death

Man killed in shooting at Caddo Parish home

Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.