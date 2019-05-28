Caddo Parish school buses vandalized; suspect sought

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police are investigating after nearly 20 Caddo Parish school buses were found vandalized on Tuesday morning.
The buses were parked at Captain Shreve High School’s Lee Hedges Stadium and the damage was found to be mostly broken out windows, according to Caddo Schools Spokeswoman Mary Nash Wood.
The buses are parked their for summer checks and maintenance.
“Shreveport Police were contacted and made a report and are in the process of investigating," Wood said in an email. "Currently we are working to repair the buses at this time and any tips from the community on this would be greatly appreciated.”
Authorities urge anyone with any information to contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373, visiting the organization’s website, lockemup.org, or using the P3Tips app.
