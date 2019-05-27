Vigil for 3-year-old killed in wreck to be held on May 27

Remembering Zoey Newton
By KSLA Staff | May 27, 2019 at 8:43 AM CDT - Updated May 27 at 8:43 AM

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - A vigil for a three-year-old girl who died tragically last week will be held tonight.

The vigil for Zoey Newton will be held at 7:30 a.m. near Raising Cane’s on Keyser Avenue in Natchitoches.

The crash occurred shortly before 7:30 p.m. Monday, May 20, at Keyser Avenue at East 5th Street.

Payne, a 16-year-old Natchitoches resident and 60-year-old Ellen Walker, also of Natchez, were involved in the accident, too.

The teenager and Walker sustained moderate injuries.

Brandy Wiley, 38, the woman authorities suspect caused the accident - was released on bond from the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center.

She is charged with one count each of negligent homicide, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, improper lane usage and disobeying a red light.

