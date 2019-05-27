Sobriety checkpoint spotlights ride-sharing services’ role in preventing DWIs

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - A sobriety checkpoint overnight shows some people are choosing ride-sharing services rather than driving while intoxicated.
“It should be noted that a large number of ride-sharing vehicles were contacted at the checkpoint, and all of their passengers were intoxicated,” said Bossier sheriff’s Sgt. Ryan Rhodes, a patrol supervisor.
Authorities conducted the checkpoint Saturday night and early Sunday morning in the 2100 block of Old Minden Road in Bossier City. Here are the numbers:
- 450 people contacted
- 415 vehicles screened
- 29 traffic stops
- 16 field sobriety tests
- 9 arrests
Those arrests include six for driving while intoxicated:
- Two drug-impaired drivers refused to submit to a urine test.
- Of the two impaired by alcohol, one had a blood-alcohol level of 0.213%; the other had 0.192%. The legal limit is 0.08%.
- Two other drivers refused to take any type of chemical test.
Of the three remaining arrests, one person was taken into custody as a fugitive, another is charged with flight from an officer and the third faces a charge of possession of a Schedule 1 Controlled Dangerous Substance with intent to distribute, the Bossier Sheriff’s Office reports.
Bossier sheriff’s deputies made two of the nine arrests and conducted 26 traffic stops while patrolling the area around the checkpoint.
The checkpoint was funded by a DWI enforcement grant awarded to the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office by the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission.
Assisting Bossier sheriff’s deputies were Bossier City police officers, Caddo sheriff’s deputies and Louisiana state troopers.
People can report impaired drivers to law enforcement at any time.
The Bossier Sheriff’s Office can be reached 24 hours a day at (318) 965-2203.
