Memorial Day deals, events in the ArkLaTex

(KSLA) - As people across the nation honor the fallen on Memorial Day, events will be held in the ArkLaTex.
A Memorial Day event will be held at 8 a.m. at Hillcrest Cemetery in Haughton, 601 US-80 and another at 10 a.m. at Greenwood Cemetery, 130 E. Stoner Avenue.
The Northwest Louisiana Veterans Cemetery will hold its program at 11 a.m. The cemetery is located in Keithville at 7970 Mike Clark Road. John Mercer, department commander of the local Disabled Americans Chapter will speak.
Below are some treats veterans can enjoy today.
Dining
- Veterans and active-duty military get a free meal from Logan's Roadhouse from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Outback Steakhouse offers 20 percent off for veterans, active-military and law enforcement
- Applebee’s is offering 15 percent of veterans and active military as well.
Shopping
- Home Depot and Lowe’s are offering a 10 percent discount to in-store military veterans on Memorial Day.
- Old Navy stores offer 10 percent off to military members.
- Kohl’s is offering active military, veterans, retirees and their immediate family members 15 percent off on Mondays in their stores.
