Man, woman hurt in motorcycle wreck in Caddo Parish

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A man and a woman have been hurt in a motorcycle wreck in Caddo Parish.
It happened at 8:42 p.m. Sunday about 2.5 miles south of Rodessa and about 4.5 miles north of Vivian, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.
The motorcycle was traveling north on Louisiana Highway 1 when the driver lost control of the bike while attempting to turn onto Mira Myrtis Road, the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office reports.
The motorcycle’s driver and passenger were taken to North Caddo Medical Center in Vivian.
There’s no immediate word on the extent of their injuries.
Nor have their names been released.
A half dozen Sheriff’s Office units and a couple Caddo Fire District 8 units responded to the accident.
