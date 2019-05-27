Man killed in shooting at Caddo Parish home

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - One man is dead following a shooting late Sunday night.
It happened after 10 p.m. at a home in the 7600 of Blanchard-Latex Road outside of Blanchard.
According to Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office the man was shot inside the home following an argument.
The victim’s age is not known and several people have been interviewed.
The Caddo Parish Coroner is on scene. Evidence is being collected and law enforcement is waiting for a warrant to collect further evidence.
This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.
