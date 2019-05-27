Man charged in Caddo Parish shooting death

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport man is behind bars Monday after a deadly shooting outside of Blanchard.
Brandon McLaughlin, 19, is charged with manslaughter following a shooting that left another man dead Sunday night, according to investigators with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office
Authorities say the shooting happened inside a home in the 7600 block of Blanchard-Latex Road after an argument.
The victim’s name has not been released.
McLaughlin’s bond has not been set.
This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.
