Man charged in Caddo Parish shooting death

By KSLA Staff | May 27, 2019 at 10:10 AM CDT - Updated May 27 at 12:44 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport man is behind bars Monday after a deadly shooting outside of Blanchard.

Brandon McLaughlin, 19, is charged with manslaughter following a shooting that left another man dead Sunday night, according to investigators with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office

Authorities say the shooting happened inside a home in the 7600 block of Blanchard-Latex Road after an argument.

The victim’s name has not been released.

McLaughlin’s bond has not been set.

