Hot unofficial start to summer

This afternoon will be hot and humid. Highs will range from the mid 80s along and north of I-30 to near 90 degrees along and south of I-20. The humidity will add a few degrees to the actual air temperature this afternoon. Dangerous heat is not expected today. The clouds should start to breakup this afternoon. Expect a partly to mostly sunny sky. With all the heat and humidity around, a stray shower or storm can't be ruled out in the heat of the day. Overall, the weather looks great to take a dip in the pool or fire up the grill this afternoon.