Hot unofficial start to summer

Good morning! Memorial Day is the unofficial start to summer and it's definitely going to feel like it today. The heat and humidity will be the main weather headline today. By midweek, a cold front will drop south into the area and be the focal point for showers and storms. A few strong to severe storms will be possible along and north of I-30 on Wednesday. There might also be a slight temperature drop.
This morning is warm and muggy. We're waking up to temperatures in the low to mid 70s. You probably won't need a light a jacket if you going to a Memorial Day service this morning. Expect a mostly to cloudy sky this morning. Despite the clouds, everyone should remain dry. Overall, our rain chances are not very good today.
This afternoon will be hot and humid. Highs will range from the mid 80s along and north of I-30 to near 90 degrees along and south of I-20. The humidity will add a few degrees to the actual air temperature this afternoon. Dangerous heat is not expected today. The clouds should start to breakup this afternoon. Expect a partly to mostly sunny sky. With all the heat and humidity around, a stray shower or storm can't be ruled out in the heat of the day. Overall, the weather looks great to take a dip in the pool or fire up the grill this afternoon.
This evening will be very warm. Temperatures will slowly drop through the 80s. Keep in mind, feels like temperatures probably won't drop below 90 degrees until after 7 or 8 p.m. The overnight will be warm and muggy. Overnight lows will be near 70 degrees.
Tuesday will be similar to today. It's going to be hot and humid. Highs will be near or just below 90 degrees. A few more showers and storms will develop in the heat of the day. Most won't have to worry about dodging any raindrops, though.
Wednesday is the next day we'll have to keep a close eye for the potential of strong to severe storms. A cold front coupled with a upper-level disturbance will bring in scattered showers and storms on Wednesday. There will be the potential for a few strong to severe storms. There is a SLIGHT risk of severe weather for the I-30 corridor and points to the north. A MARGINAL risk of severe weather extends farther south and covers the rest of SW AR, most of E TX and a small portion of NW LA. Highs on Wednesday will be near 90 degrees.
Scattered showers and storms will continue Wednesday night into Thursday. Highs on Thursday will be in the mid to upper 80s. Friday will be mostly sunny and hot. Highs will be near 90 degrees.
The upcoming weekend looks hot. Highs will be near 90 degrees. A few showers and storms will be possible.
Enjoy the rest of your holiday weekend!
KSLA First Alert Meteorologist James Parish
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.